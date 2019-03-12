Police helicopter circles St Leonards

A police helicopter was seen circling over Leonards this evening.

The helicopter was spotted circling around the Battle Road area of St-Leonard’s-On-Sea for around 20 minutes, according to resident Daniel Burton.

The police helicopter circling St Leonards. Picture: Daniel Burton

It is believed the helicopter was out in search for a missing person, said Mr Burton.

Sussex Police was approached for a comment but a spokesman could not provide any further details at this time.

