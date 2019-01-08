Police help ‘distressed’ man in sea at Bexhill

Police were called to assist a distressed man who was in the sea off Bexhill.

Police said they received a report of the man in the water off De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, at about 2.44am on Tuesday (January 8).

A spokesman said police operators encouraged the man to come out of the sea and return to the beach while officers made their way to the scene.

The man was located and taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards for treatment, according to police.

The Hastings Coastguard and Rescue Team said it was called to assist at 2.53am along with the Bexhill Coastguard Rescue Team.

However, as the team was assembling on station, it was stood down as the police had managed to take the person into their care, a spokesman said.

