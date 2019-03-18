Police investigating large Bexhill building fire

Police are investigating a large fire at a building in Bexhill as deliberate.

Three fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze which broke at of a single-storey building in Down Road, Bexhill, at 3.33am on Saturday (March 16), according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Picture: Jenna Ward

A spokesman said: “The cause was declared deliberate and is now in the hands of the police.”

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire using one hose reel jet, the spokesman added.

The fire service said there were no reports of anyone being taken to hospital.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

