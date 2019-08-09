Police reissue drugs warning after three men ‘found unconscious’ on Hastings seafront

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service are issuing another warning about the dangers of the drug Xanax after three men were taken ill in Hastings.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the outdoors Source Park leisure area at White Rock on Hastings seafront, at 3pm on Friday (August 9) after three men were found unconscious.

A police spokesman said two men have been taken to hospital for treatment and the third man had recovered enough to make his own way there. All are believed to be suffering from the effects of Xanax, the spokesman added.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall said: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the dangers of taking Xanax. This incident comes less than a week after four other men are believed to have overdosed on Xanax and one of them has tragically lost his life.

“We urge anyone who has taken Xanax to seek urgent medical attention and to safely dispose of any tablets they may have.

“Any information around persons supplying or offering to supply Xanax can be reported to our 101 number or online.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

