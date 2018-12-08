Police release latest CCTV sighting of missing Sussex woman Simone Gibson

Sussex Police have release a further CCTV image of missing woman Simone Gibson.

Police said the image shows Simone at 9.37am on Tuesday (December 4), the morning she went missing, at a post box in Eldred Avenue, Brighton. Simone had been pictured 20 minutes earlier in the underpass at Preston Park railway station.

The 56-year-old was last seen around 8.30am leaving her home in Hampstead Road, shortly afterwards seen leaving in her car. Her husband returned at 11.05am, her car was at the home but Simone was not there, according to police.

Detective Inspector Lee Horner said: “This is the last known sighting we have of Simone and we and her family are eager to hear from her.

“She is black, 5ft 5in, of slim build with braided black hair. In the CCTV she is wearing a grey and pink jacket, black jogging bottoms, white and red trainers, a black bandana and carrying a light-coloured rucksack.

“We know Simone enjoyed walking on the Downs, often the area near the Dyke Road roundabout and Hill Top café.

“She would also walk a local woman’s brown Labrador dog in a similar area, are you this woman? If so, we would like to hear from you as you may have vital information on Simone’s whereabouts.

“We are also appealing for anyone walking in this area to keep an eye out for Simone. Have you seen Simone since Tuesday (December 4)?

“If not, did you see her before she was reported missing? Have you spoken to her on a previous walk or noticed which route she preferred to take?

“Our searches, alongside volunteers at Sussex Search and Rescue, are continuing and we would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help.”

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police on email quoting Operation Beowulf or call 999 immediately.

