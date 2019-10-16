Police search for missing 10-year-old Hastings boy

Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy from Hastings this evening (Wednesday, October 16).

Beau Emerton-Smith was returned home by officers – having previously been reported missing – around 4.15pm this afternoon, but he went missing again around 20 minutes later.

Beau is white, about 4’5”, of skinny build, with short ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket with mud up the back, a grey hoodie, dark grey and black tracksuit bottoms, and blue and white trainers.

If you see him, please call 999, or if you have any information about his whereabouts, report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1036 of 16/10.