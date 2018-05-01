Police warn of 'courier scams' in Hastings and Rother

Police are warning Hastings and Rother residents to be on the look out after receiving several reports of 'courier scams' in the area.

The scam sees fraudsters call victims while posing as police officers, fraud investigators or bank officials and attempt to convince them to hand over money or their card details.

They might suggest that you hang up and redial the number of their bank or police force to reassure you that they’re genuine. However, they don’t disconnect the call from the landline so that when you dial the real phone number, you’re still speaking to the same fraudster.

They’ll then ask you to read out your credit or debit card PIN or type it on your phone keypad. They may ask for details of other accounts you hold with the bank or elsewhere to grab more information.

Then they promise to send a courier to you to collect your bank card. The fraudster will have your name, address, full bank details, card and its PIN, and withdraw cash using the card and may even use the information to commit identity fraud in your name.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Some people have lost nearly £5,000 by falling for this scam.

"If you get a call such as this - please do not part with any money and call us as soon as possible to report it."

Anyone who suspects they may have fallen victim to this, or any other, scam can also contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.