Amber Rudd: Homeless deaths ‘a tragedy’

The MP for Hastings and Rye Amber Rudd has called the three homeless deaths since Christmas ‘a tragedy’ and vowed to help eliminate rough sleeping by 2027.

On Thursday (January 4), the Hastings and Rother coroner’s officer confirmed three people – one registered homeless and two ‘rough sleepers’ – had died in Hastings within the past two weeks.

Responding to the news, Amber Rudd MP said: “It is a tragedy when someone dies on the streets and this Government is taking action to make life on the streets a thing of the past.

“The Government has allocated over £380,000 to Rother and over £970,000 to Hastings between 2017 and 2019 through the flexible homelessness support grant to help our local authorities to fund a range of homelessness services.

“For the UK as a whole, the Government is committed to halving rough sleeping by 2022 and eliminating it altogether by 2027. I will work with local councils and charities to help deliver this commitment in Hastings and Rye.”