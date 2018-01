Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd remains Home Secretary after today’s cabinet reshuffle.

Mrs Rudd, who retained her seat in Parliament by just 346 votes at last June’s general election, was first appointed to the role by Prime Minister Theresa May in July 2016.

She has retained the post following the Cabinet reshuffle today (Monday January 8).

Previously she served as Energy and Climate Change Secretary under former PM David Cameron.