Amber Rudd to serve in Boris Johnson’s Government

Amber Rudd is set to serve under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Hastings and Rye MP, who was appointed Work and Pensions Secretary by Theresa May, will remain in the post.

She has also been named minister for women and equalities by Mr Johnson.

She said she was ‘thrilled and honoured’ to be reappointed, adding on Twitter: “I look forward to continuing my work to improve the welfare system and I’ll do everything I can to help women and girls improve their lives.”

The pair famously clashed during an ITV debate weeks before the EU referendum.

Mrs Rudd said: “Boris, well he’s the life and soul of the party, but he’s not the man you want driving you home at the end of the evening. This is a very serious choice we have to make.”

She told the former Mayor of London and leading member of the leave campaign that on immigration ‘the only number he is interested in’ was number ten, alluding to his Downing Street ambitions.

Mrs Rudd backed Jeremy Hunt in the Tory leadership contest.