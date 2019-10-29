Bexhill and Battle MP postpones Brexit meeting which clashes with Rugby World Cup final

Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman has postponed his Brexit update meeting and encouraged constituents to watch England in the Rugby World Cup final.

The meeting was due to take place on Saturday morning (November 2) but it clashes with England’s titanic clash against South Africa.

The meeting may not be rescheduled as Mr Merriman would be required to stand down from office if an election is approved later today (Tuesday, October 29).

Mr Merriman said: “Everyone should be cheering England to victory over the Springboks this Saturday. It wouldn’t be patriotic to offer an alternative option. Therefore, and with England’s fantastic rugby achievement being something special to celebrate, I have decided to postpone my Brexit update meeting.

“As to a new date, we will have a better idea, during this week, if a General Election is to be held.

“If an election is called, all MPs will immediately stand down from office and I would therefore be precluded from holding a public meeting in that role. I will send a new date around as soon as I have more clarity.”