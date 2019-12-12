Bexhill & Battle General Election results: live updates The candidates for Bexhill and Battle. Pictured from left to right: Jonathan Kent (Green), Martin Saunders (LibDem), Christine Bayliss (Labour) and Huw Merrriman (Conservative). SUS-191212-132723001 Voters across the Bexhill & Battle constituency went to the polls on Thursday (December 12). It is the third time in four years that a General Election has been called. Please refresh this page for live updates. Hastings and Rye General Election results: live updates