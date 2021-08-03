Cock Marling farm seeks permission for campsite

In an application to Rother District Council, Roadend Farm, off of Udimore Road, is seeking permission to begin using one of its fields as a seasonal campsite.

The farm says the campsite would, if approved, operate between April and October, with no more than 20 pitches filled at one time.

The proposals would not involve the construction of any permanent structures, although a temporary toilet block would be positioned on site.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the farm said: “The proposal for which planning permission is sought is to change the use of a field currently used for the grazing of sheep to the mixed use of agriculture and seasonal camping.

“The site has been specifically chosen as it enjoys spectacular views over the valley and surrounding farmland, with the benefit of mains water supply and good access from the A259 Udimore Road.

“The application is for the seasonal use of this land annually from 1 April until 31 October. No buildings or structures are involved as the site is to be served by an ablution block on wheels designed as a traditional shepherds hut in keeping with the historic use of this land.”

The application goes on to say the campsite would be intended to diversify the farm’s business in light of changes to the agricultural industry following Brexit.

This income would support the environmental management of the wider land, the applicants say.

The farm would also be seeking to host a limited number of weddings within the campsite area, although the application says this would only be a trial carried out under permitted development rights.