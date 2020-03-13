Coronavirus: Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner elections cancelled

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation of elections for a new Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, according to national reports.

Council elections in Sussex also due to be held in Hastings, Crawley, Adur and Worthing on the same day have also been postponed and will now be held in 2021.

Conservative Katy Bourne has been Sussex’s PCC since 2012 and will be seeking a third term of office.

This follows a letter sent by the Electoral Commission on Thursday (March 12) urging ministers to delay the May polls until the autumn.

A day later and according to national reports the Government has followed the commission’s advice and suspended local elections due to be held this year until 2021.

More to follow.