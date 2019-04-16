Councillor appointed to help Rye Foreign Parish Council meet quorum

An East Sussex county councillor has been appointed sit on a rural parish council after too few residents came forward seeking election.

On Monday (April 15), Rother District Council’s licensing and general purposes committee granted authority for Conservative county councillor Angharad Davies to be appointed as a member of Rye Foreign Parish Council.

The decision was taken after only two candidates came forward during nominations for the May council elections.

As the parish council needs a minimum of three members to make decisions – known as being quorate – Cllr Davies was appointed to ensure it could function.

Members heard the appointment is to be on a temporary basis, which is expected to last until new members could be found from within the community.

While not a resident of Rye Foreign, Cllr Davies already represents the parish as part of her wider Northern Rother county council ward.