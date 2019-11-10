Decision due on listed building extension in Northiam

Plans to extend a 15th century listed home in Northiam are to go before Rother planners next week.

On Thursday (November 14), Rother District Council’s planning committee are to consider proposals to build a extension to a Grade II listed property known as Clench Green in Beales Lane, Northiam.

The proposals are recommended for refusal by planning officers due to concerns about its impact on the existing building.

In a report to the committee, a Rother planning officer said: “The proposed extension, by reason of its uncharacteristic roof form, height, [and] footprint would appear as an incongruous and discordant feature on this well-preserved Grade II listed building.

“It would therefore fail to preserve the special architectural or historic interest of the building and would harm its significance as a designated heritage asset.

“As such, planning permission and listed building consent should not be granted.”

According to planners, the scheme has gone through several iterations since first coming to the council at the pre-application stage, however none of the designs satisfied both parties.

Initially the extension was to have a flat roof design, but the applicant since submitted amended proposals with a pitched roof instead.

While not supported by council planners, the final submitted design is supported by both Northiam Town Council and the Northiam Conservation Society.

It is also supported by ward councillor Martin Mooney, who called the application in to be considered by the planning committee.

In a heritage statement submitted as part of the proposal, a spokesman for the applicant said: “It has been demonstrated within this report that the works proposed have considered the special interest of the listed building and cumulatively preserve and enhance the significance of the heritage asset.

“It is also considered that the proposed extension will have no impact upon the setting of the surrounding listed building and thus, preserves the significance of the designated heritage assets and in the wider context; retains the special character and local distinctiveness of this part of Northiam Conservation Area.”

Also known as Clench Green Farm, the original property was built sometime in the late 15th century. However, applicants say, most of the existing building dates from the 17th century, with a re-fronting sometime in the late 18th or early 19th century.

For further details of the application see RR/2018/2616/P on the Rother District Council website.