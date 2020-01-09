Decision due on new parking restrictions across Rother

Proposals to introduce new parking restrictions in Rother are set to go before county planners next week.

On Wednesday (January 15), East Sussex County Council’s planning committee are set to consider proposals to introduce a new Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) in Rother, which would bring a series of new parking restrictions to the district.

The move comes as the Department for Transport (DfT) considers a bid to introduce civil parking enforcement (CPE) powers across the district, which if approved would mean restrictions could be enforced by council traffic wardens for the first time.

As a result, the TRO includes the introduction of pay and display and permit parking spaces in much of the district, partly because CPE schemes are required to be self-funding.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council officer said: “Where relevant, proposals are designed to encourage short stay, low-cost parking that will create a turn over of parking spaces for customers and visitors, in turn increasing footfall to shops and businesses.

“Those who require longer stay parking are encouraged to use the off-street car parks or alternative means of transport.

“Other proposals are designed to ensure that parking that may compromise road safety is clearly discouraged.

“CPE schemes should be self-funding. This means that the charges for pay and display, permits and penalty charge notices pay for the setup of the scheme and the ongoing costs to maintain and manage it.”

The council put the proposed restrictions in the TRO out for consultation last year, with around 11,000 letters sent to affected residents.

During the formal consultation 544 items of correspondence were received. These included 1,103 objections from 437 objectors with 107 items of support. The majority of these objections were related to proposals in Bexhill.

While the majority of the proposals are recommended to move ahead as advertised, officers are recommending that some of the proposed parking restrictions are not included in the TRO in light of residents’ objections.

These include proposals for a single-yellow lines in Lower Lake in Battle and double-yellow lines in De Moleyns Close in Bexhill.

Officers also recommend proposals to introduce permit parking restrictions to Abbots Close, Kingsdale Close and St Mary’s Villas – all in Battle – are not included in the TRO.

This is because the roads are unadopted and, as a result, restrictions would require the consent of all its residents.

Meanwhile, proposals concerning Old Manor Close in Bexhill are recommended to be modified to address specific concerns.

According to the council, the majority of the objections had been over the size and length of the parking bays and fears their positioning would restrict and make exiting driveways dangerous.

Objectors had also requested the road be resident permit parking only, in an effort to reduce disruption to those living there.

To try and resolve objections, the council says it has made minor adjustments to reduce the length of the proposed parking bays.

However, officers say it is not considered that a resident-only permit scheme would be an efficient use of the kerb space.

All the remaining proposals are recommended for approval as advertised.

The DfT has yet to decide on the council’s bid to introduce CPE powers. If approved the scheme is not expected to be introduced until at least April 2020.