Decision due on Ninfield development

Proposals for a major housing development in Ninfield are to be considered by Wealden planners next week.

On Thursday (March 28), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south is to consider an application to build 55 homes at Ingrams Farm in Bexhill Road.

Planners have previously granted outline planning permission to develop the site, with the committee set to decide on the details of the final design and building layout.

Officers had initially raised some concerns about the proposed layout – including the amount of parking spaces to be provided – but are recommending the application be approved subject to minor amendments.

In a report recommending the scheme be approved, planning officers said: “The application site already benefits from outline planning consent for the construction of 55 dwellings.

“Subject to the applicant submitting amendments to layout and building design to address officer concerns highlighted in the main report, it is recommended that Reserved Matters approval is granted [with conditions].”

While recommended for approval by planning officers, the application is strongly opposed by Ninfield Parish Council.

In a lengthy submission, the parish council raises a number of concerns including: inadequate numbers of parking spaces; poor transport links; potential ecological impact; and limited sewerage infrastructure.

The parish council also raised concerns about the layout of affordable housing within the site.

In its submission, the parish council said: “Currently the affordable dwellings are clustered together. Ninfield Parish Council has consistently requested that they should be peppered throughout the site.

“This is important for community cohesion. The current layout appears to overlook the neighbouring property of Maybank.

“Ninfield Parish Council do not believe the needs of the 11 households currently on the WDC waiting list will be met by this development.”

Concerns were also raised by the local community, with planners receiving 26 letters from residents objecting to the scheme.

The committee is set to make a decision on the application at a meeting on Thursday, March 28.

For further details see application reference WD/2018/1732/MRM on the Wealden District Council website.