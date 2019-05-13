Development plans for former pub near Robertsbridge resubmitted

Developers have resubmitted proposals to demolish a pub near Robertsbridge and build housing in its place.

In an application to Rother District Council, developers are seeking planning permission to demolish the former White Hart pub in Cripps Corner Road and build four houses, a small commercial premises and parking in its place.

The location site

Developers say the demolition will improve the area for neighbours and create a new use for a vacant building.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The property last traded as a public house in early 2015 and has since remained empty.

“The existing building is a large dominant structure, in close proximity to some of its adjoining neighbours, with established overlooking in to the neighbouring properties and overshadowing.

“This application seeks to improve upon the existing condition by locating the proposed development further away from its neighbours … and removing any overshadowing and rights of light implications.

“In short be a better neighbour.”

Despite this argument, the proposals have proven to be controversial with several local residents in the past.

The application is itself a resubmission of previous bid to redevelop the pub, which was taken to appeal by developers on the grounds of non-determination.

In its appeal application, the developer says the council failed to contact East Sussex Highways for comment on the application leading to an extension of time. Developers say this time extension was passed without a decision being made.

However this previous application had met with criticism from residents, with many neighbours raising concerns about greater parking pressure on Battle Road once the work begins.

Objectors also raised concerns about the loss of the pub building and the potential increase in traffic at the site.

Since the resubmission, several of the previous objectors have asked that their and other residents’ comments be carried over to the new application.

For further details search for application reference RR/2019/1015/P on the Rother District Council planning website.