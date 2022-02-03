East Sussex made an ‘education investment area’ due to ‘weaker’ school outcomes

The county is one of 55 local authority areas in England where school outcomes are ‘currently weakest’ and is line to benefit from intensive investment and support from the Department for Education.

Retention payments will be offered to schools in these areas ensuring they can retain the best teachers and will also be prioritised for new specialist sixth form free schools where there is limited provision.

The levelling up white paper published this week also says that more intensive investment will be available across some EIAs to tackle wider issues that may be limiting school improvement.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi

For instance, those struggling with attendance would be encouraged to join a new pilot programme to tackle the issue.

Schools in these areas that have been judged less than Good in successive Ofsted inspections could be moved into multi-academy trusts, with the plans subject to a consultation in the spring.

The investment in East Sussex schools has been welcomed by the county’s MPs: Caroline Ansell (Eastbourne), Maria Caulfield (Lewes), Nus Ghani (Wealden), Sally-Ann Hart (Hastings and Rye) and Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle).

In a joint statement they said: “We have fought hard to ensure that Levelling Up delivers for our local residents and not just those further north

“This award should deliver investment and interventions to schools and skills providers in East Sussex as well as to families in need. We know that coastal communities need targeted help.

“It’s important that residents in East Sussex see the return from what the area delivers to the national economy.

“The opportunities for our young people will be enhanced by this award; it’s now essential that the money is spent on the best outcomes across East Sussex.”

One of the priorities in the white paper is to reduce the number of primary school leavers not reaching the expected standard in reading, writing, and maths by 2030.

Local Skills Improvement Plans will be rolled out with funding across England, giving local employer bodies and stakeholders a statutory role in planning skills training in their area.

The government has announced a National Youth Guarantee, backed by £560m of investment, so young people can access regular clubs and activities, adventures away from home and volunteering opportunities, an extra £200m is going into the supporting families programme and £30m has been earmarked over the next three years for 10,000 additional respite placements to provide positive opportunities for disabled children and young people and to give family carers a break so they can look after vulnerable children better in the long-term.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “We are determined to help people gain the knowledge and skills needed to unleash their potential.

“This white paper sets out our blueprint for putting skills, schools and families at the heart of levelling up.