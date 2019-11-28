Former Rye bank could be converted into five-bedroom home

Proposals have put forward plans to convert a former bank in Rye into a residential dwelling.

In an application to Rother District Council, developers are seeking planning permission to convert the former NatWest building in High Street into a five-bedroom family home.

The former bank closed in July 2018 and has been vacant ever since.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, the developer said: “The building is to be returned to its original and intended single family dwelling use.

“[It] will return to a five bedroom with associated facilities dwelling with substantial ground floor living accommodation and benefiting from its own self-contained rear yard parking/amenity space.”

While a grade-II listed property, the proposals include substantial internal alterations (including the removal of an original formal staircase), although developers say the works are required because of previous alterations undertaken by the bank.

According to the developer’s heritage statement, the building was first converted into a bank in the 1930s and listed in 1952.

The application said: “Prior to their marketing the property for sale they undertook the works of stripping out the public counters and numerous other banking related alterations that been undertaken during the 78-year tenure of the premises as a bank.

“The result of the removal works along with internal alterations undertaken during the years of operation as a bank requires reinstatement works to rectify/reform correct working internal layouts.

“The reinstatement works maintain the original room layouts in the main with the only alteration being the fitting of a necessary access corridor on the first floor linking the front portion of the property to the rear.”

Developers also intend the building to become known as Langford House – its name before originally being converted into a bank.

For further details see application reference RR/2019/2577/L on the Rother District Council website.