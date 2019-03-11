Funding for major improvements to Camber car park

Funding to improve Rother’s largest public car park in Camber has been approved this week.

Rother District Council cabinet members have agreed to move ahead with a £330,000 project to improve the surface of Western Car Park in New Lydd Road.

On Monnday (March 11), cabinet members heard the works aim to reduce the costs of repairs and parts of the car park being closed during the busy summer months.

Sally-Ann Hart, the council’s lead member for culture and tourism, said: “I think this is a really good investment in our infrastructure at Camber.

“Not only because it saves the council money over the long-term but it also puts the safety of visitors and staff first.

“It will also increase revenue to the council over time because it will enable the car park to be used all year round if it is required.

“That is something which will help residents regarding traffic issues in Camber and local businesses.”

According to council papers, the 1,800 space car park currently has an uneven and unstable surface, leading to its surface breaking up after heavy use over the summer season.

Cars often become trapped in sand as a result, officers say, leading to areas being closed while repairs take place.

These closures cost the council around £25,000 per year in lost income and maintenance costs, officers say.

Officers say the works, which will see the car park levelled and reinforced with pressed grass blocks, would save the council around £625,000 over its 25-year lifespan.

The works are set to take place between October 2019 and March 2020.