Funds for new path at Battle Recreation Ground and other Rother projects

Community organisations in Rother could be set to receive grants totalling more than £60,000 if approved by council leaders next week.

Next Monday (March 11), Rother District Council cabinet members are to consider proposals on whether to award money as part of the council’s Community Grants Scheme.

If approved, the council would award a total of £61,337, to be split among five local organisations: the Battle Local Action Planning Group; Bexhill Senior Citizens Club; Crowhurst Youth Club; Guestling Parish Council; and Westfield Parish Council.

In a report to cabinet, a council officer said: “The council’s Community Grant Scheme makes provision for up to £130,000 per annum to be made available to community groups or organisations that meet the grant criteria.

“A total of £65,831 was awarded during round one of the Community Grants Scheme. A further £1,470 has been awarded through the Small Grants Scheme.

“Should cabinet agree with the panel’s recommendation to award the applications above then this will result in a maximum of £61,337 being awarded in round two.”

If approved, the council will give grant money of £25,000 to the Battle Local Action Planning Group for a project to create a walking and cycle pathway at Battle Recreation Ground.

The project already has grant funding of £30,000 from Battle Town Council, Lottery funding of £93,118 and an additional £8,022 through local fundraising efforts.

Westfield Parish Council is also to receive £25,000, which will go towards providing a new pavilion for the village’s cricket club.

Meanwhile Bexhill Senior Citizens Club will receive £4,875 to build an accessible toilet within its club building, Guestling Parish Council will receive £4,984 to improve its community playing fields; and Crowhurst Youth Club will receive match-funding of £1,478 towards building improvements.

A final decision on the grants is to be made a cabinet meeting on Monday, March 11.