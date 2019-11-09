General Election 2019: Conservative candidate for Hastings & Rye chosen

Hastings and Rye Conservatives have selected their candidate for next month’s General Election.

Last night (Friday, November 8) Sally-Ann Hart was chosen to contest the seat vacated by Amber Rudd.

Sally-Ann, who lives in the constituency, has been a Rother district councillor since 2015 and fought North West Durham at the 2017 General Election.

She said: “I am delighted to have been selected by the local membership to represent the party at the upcoming election.”

She said the party’s priorities for the constituency in the upcoming election include delivering Brexit, schools, health, the environment, transport links and the local economy.

Sally-Ann added: “Hastings and Rye needs to continue to have strong representation in Westminster and I promise to do that if elected by the local people.”

Other parties contesting the Hastings & Rye seat include Labour’s Peter Chowney and Nick Perry, for the Liberal Democrats.

