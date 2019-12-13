General Election 2019: Conservative hold as Huw Merriman retains seat

Huw Merriman has been re-elected Conservative MP for Bexhill & Battle.

Mr Merriman, who was first elected in 2015, gained a total of 37,590 votes.

Labour’s Christine Bayliss got 11,531 votes, Lib Dem candidate Martin Saunders, 7,280 and Jonathan Kent, for the Greens, gained 2,692 votes.

Mr Merriman paid tribute to all of the candidates who stood for the election in the constituency.

He said: “We have always as candidates tried to work together and show respect to each other and focus on the policy differences.”

Turnout was 72.53 per cent.

Follow our live blog at Bexhill & Battle General Election results: live updates.