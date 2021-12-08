Hastings and Bexhill MPs say they were not at ‘alleged Downing Street party’

Huw Merriman SUS-200212-101415001

Huw Merriman said a number of his constituents in Bexhill and Battle have contacted him in the wake of the news in the national media.

Leaked footage broadcast on ITV News shows Downing Street advisors laughing about a ‘Christmas party’ that may have broken lockdown rules.

Last week the Daily Mirror first published reports about parties held in Downing Street last year which may have breached Covid rules.

Last December London was in Tier 3 Covid restrictions.

Writing to concerned constituents who contacted him, Mr Merriman said: “I can certainly assure you that I was not at this alleged event, or any other party event for that matter.

“I’m as frustrated as you are because I have been given no details as to what this event was. I have therefore suggested to Government managers, and before this video circulated, that they give me more detail as to what this event was, and what it was not.

“I struggle to see how any event which is attended by the numbers suggested can be within the rules but, as mentioned above, I need to be given more information so I can better assess it myself.

“We could all do with some clarity here. What I will say about the Prime Minister is that he is not a fan of leaving those who work for him to be hung out to dry. Whilst this is an admirable quality, the need for transparency is greater and I very much hope to be able to respond more adequately when I have more information myself.

“It’s important that we lead from the front and set the right example. We cannot expect people to abide by the rules if those who set them are suspected of breaching. I expect No 10 to explain what happened and, if the rules were broken, to apologise and take action. I am sorry that this matter has come up.”

Hastings and Rye MP, Sally-Ann Hart said: “I do not wish to make any comment or jump to any conclusions until the inquiry undertaken by the Cabinet Secretary is completed to establish the facts.