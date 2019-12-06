Hastings and Rother polling stations to be issued with torches and heaters

People in Hastings and Rother are being urged to use their vote as the UK heads to the polls for the first winter General Election for 45 years.

Polling stations will be open on Thursday, December 12, in village and church halls, sports and community centres and other venues across the area.

Rother District Council is issuing torches, heaters and other equipment to polling station staff and is urging people not to let cold weather put them off voting.

The council is also extending the opening hours for its customer service telephone number on the day to match polling station hours of 7am to 10pm for any electoral queries.

The council is responsible for the 70 polling stations for the Bexhill and Battle parlamentary constituency, including 19 in the Heathfield, Ninfield and Pevensey areas which fall within Wealden district.

Meanwhile, Hastings Borough Council is responsible for 54 polling stations for the Hastings and Rye constituency, including 19 in Rother district.

Malcolm Johnston, Rother District Council executive director and acting returning officer for the Bexhill and Battle constituency, said: “It’s very unusual for an election to be held at this time of year but I hope the colder weather won’t put people off using their democratic right.

“I’d urge people to take extra care on their way to vote if the temperature plummets, particularly in the event of icy weather, and polling station staff have been equipped to deal with any weather-related issues.

“Everyone who’s registered to vote should have received their polling card by now and should check the card to see where their polling station is.”

People in the Bexhill and Battle constituency who have any queries can call Rother District Council on 01424 787000. People living in the Hastings and Rye constituency should call Hastings Borough Council on 01424 451066.