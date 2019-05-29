Hastings MP Amber Rudd will not stand in Tory leadership race

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd will not be standing for leader of the Conservative party, saying it is not her time.

Ms Rudd said: “I am conscious that the Conservative party wants to have someone who they believe is very enthusiastic about Brexit. I still think it is a difficult job to do but we can do it, we can make a success of it.

“There are all sorts of plans I would like to have when we do leave the European Union but I don’t think it is my time at the moment.”

The Conservatives bidding to replace Mrs May include Michael Gove, Matt Hancock, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Kit Malthouse, Esther McVey, Dominic Raab, Rory Stewart and James Cleverly.

See more:

Ex-Hastings mayor jailed for fraud

Emergency response to fire in Hastings town centre

Bexhill man arrested after cyclist dies in collision