Here are the UKIP candidates standing in the Rother elections

Alison Phillips (Bexhill Collington Ward)

UKIP, alone of all the parties, unequivocally supports Brexit, knowing this will release the UK from the enormous financial burden of annual payments to Brussels. UKIP councillors know that, only then, will more funds be available to allow local councils to arrest the cuts to public services and spend more money to improve those local services dear to voters’ hearts such as social care; housing; refuse collection and repairing potholes etc. UKIP strongly supports local democracy and bringing control back to the people and would honour the vote in favour of a town council for Bexhill.

Bernard Mabon (North Battle, Netherfield and Whatlington)

I am a retired telephone engineer and have lived in Battle for over 50 years. My interests are nature conservation and promoting access to the countryside on foot. Battle is a major tourist destination yet it is poorly served by Rother District Council who have closed its TIC. The town is regularly congested with noisy traffic polluting the air. If elected I would press for an official bypass of the town for through traffic and more free parking away from the High Street. This would make the town a better place for residents and attract more visitors, benefitting local shops.

Christine Zipser (Bexhill St Marks)

John Dicker (Bexhill Kewhurst)

John Zipser (Bexhill Sidley)

Lynn Sharp (Bexhill St Stephens)

Michael Graham (Bexhill Pebsham and St Michaels)

Michael Phillips (Bexhill Old Town and Worsham)

As a former East Sussex County Councillor (2013-2017), I am acutely aware that the Government is starving local councils of sufficient funding to run local services properly. It’s not that there isn’t enough money. Plenty is raised in taxation, but the Government needs every penny in order to pay what it has stupidly promised to the EU. And this state of affairs will continue until we break free from the overlordship of Brussels. Local government officials will continue to struggle on with the limited resources they are allowed. But this local election gives voters the chance to deliver an unmistakeable message to their masters in Westminster and Brussels.

Roger Williams (Bexhill Central Ward)

Ruth Green (Rye and Winchelsea)

Sheila Allen-Rodgers (Bexhill Sackville)

Tony Smith (Catsfield and Crowhurst)

I have lived in the Rother district for over 52 years running the Brownbread Horse Rescue Centre and have witnessed England becoming one of the most densely populated countries in the world. In Rother, and others, this has resulted in the increase of house-building, struggling NHS and infrastructure and water problems for the future. The EU’s policy of allowing uncontrolled immigration to the UK is unacceptable and leaving the EU to manage and limit the advance of concrete, traffic and pollution should be at the back of every councillor’s mind in their deliberations. Let democracy succeed and vote UKIP.

Wayne Andrews (Brede and Udimore)

It has become very clear that the Conservatives, with the collusion of Labour, have no intention of delivering the Brexit that 17.4 million people (including a 56:44 Leave majority in Hastings & Rye) voted for, and were promised would be delivered (“It is your decision. The government will implement what you decide”). The Rother election gives everyone an opportunity to deliver a stark reminder, by voting UKIP, that ordinary people cannot be ignored. In terms of local issues, UKIP are passionate about eliminating the waste of your money, and our councillors will highlight every example we find.