Liberal Democrat poster damaged in St Leonards

A Liberal Democrat poster board encouraging voters in St Leonards to ‘stop Brexit’ has been vandalised.

Police said they received a report of criminal damage in Clinton Crescent, St Leonards, on Saturday (November 23).

The sign, which initially said ‘Stop Brexit Vote Perry’ in support of Hastings and Rye Liberal Democrat candidate Nick Perry, now reads ‘Stop Perry’ after two words were blocked out with black paint.

On Monday (November 25), a police spokesman confirmed they had received a report but added: “There are no current lines of enquiry but if anyone does have any further information, they are asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 939 of 23/11.”

Resident Susan Stoodley said the damage looked ‘planned rather than an act of casual vandalism’ given that black paint was used.

She added: “My husband Jonathon and I will not be bullied and so our immediate reaction was to get a team of Lib Dems together and we delivered 500 ‘Stop Brexit for a Brighter Future’ leaflets in the rain.

“We felt that was an appropriate and positive response.”

Paul Hunt, who is Nick Perry’s election agent, said he logged the incident with Sussex Police.

He added: “I’ve been running elections for over forty years and such incidents usually mean that a campaign message is cutting through to voters. So we are encouraged.”