Minister visits Battle fencing business

A Government minister paid a visit to a Battle business on Friday (January 18).

Battle MP, Huw Merriman, welcomed Treasury Minister Liz Truss to his constituency where she got involved in fence-making techniques at Littlewood Fencing.

Jon Hobden, managing director, and Jay Verjee, chairman of Littlewood Fencing, took Mr Merriman and the Minister on a tour of the business and explained the wide variety of fencing and security projects they are currently working on.

These range from big infrastructure projects such as rail, roads and utility companies to prisons and other high security installations.

Littlewood Fencing employs more than 100 people from the Bexhill, Battle and Hastings area in a wide range of jobs, as well as providing employment at other sites across the country.

Mr Merriman said: “It is great that Liz is keen to talk to a wide range of businesses to get a good understanding of what they see as the barriers to growth and what they think the Government can do to help them remain competitive and successful.

“Littlewoods Fencing is a great example of a successful local business with a strong commitment to staff and the community who are keen to grow and expand which is great news for my constituency.

Mrs Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, said: “I was delighted to visit Littlewood Fencing, an example of a great East Sussex business providing skilled jobs and boosting Britain’s exports.

“This Government is supporting businesses by keeping tax low and investing in training and infrastructure.

“Working alongside Bexhill and Battle’s fantastic MP Huw Merriman, I’m keen to make sure businesses here and across East Sussex have all the support they need to succeed as we leave the EU.”