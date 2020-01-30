New funding to reduce rough sleeping in Rother

New funding to reduce rough sleeping across East Sussex has been made available by the Government.

Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, Rother and Wealden councils have been working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to prevent the number of people sleeping rough and improve the services available.

So far 104 people have been supported with temporary accommodation and 91 people have been supported with long-term housing through the projects.

Overall the number of people sleeping rough in East Sussex on a typical night has fallen from 74 in November 2018 to around 30 in January 2020.

This week the Government announced the East Sussex councils would share £1,529,518 from the rough sleeping initiative and rapid rehousing pathway to support this work.

A statement on behalf of the council partnership said: “Homelessness is often seen as the cause of rough sleeping. However, many rough sleepers have a range of other support needs including substance dependency, mental health, physical health and care needs.

“We have been working closely with local health care trusts through the projects and used some of the funding to improve access to these services. We have also created new housing options for former rough sleepers, including both temporary and long term housing solutions.”

Homelessness Minister Luke Hall said: “No-one should have to face a night on the street, and we have a moral duty to support those who need help the most. It is encouraging to see more people getting the support they need, but there is always more to do.

“There are people all over the South East working tirelessly to improve the lives of the most vulnerable in our society. Our rough sleeping initiative is proving to be successful, and this funding will mean this vital work can be continued as we set out to end rough sleeping once and for all.”