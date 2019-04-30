New polling stations for Rother elections

Some residents in three district wards will have a new polling station at the Rother elections, which take place on Thursday (May 2).

Electors in Bexhill Sidley ward who previously voted at Our Lady of the Rosary Church Hall, Southlands Road, will now vote at All Saints Community Hall, All Saints Lane.

Electors in Bexhill St Marks ward who previously voted at St Marks Church Hall, Green Lane, will now vote at Little Common Community Centre, Shepherds Close.

Electors in South Battle & Telham ward who previously voted at Benedicta Whistler Centre, High Street, will now vote at The Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane.

Rother District Council said the other polling stations in these three wards have not changed, although residents are reminded to always check their poll card to see where they will be voting.

Poll cards are provided for information only, and do not need to be taken to the polling station to vote.

If anyone has lost their poll card or has a question about voting, contact the council on 01424 787000 or email elections@rother.gov.uk.