Plans for flats above Bexhill’s indoor market

Developers have put forward proposals to build flats above Bexhill’s historic indoor market building.

In an application submitted to Rother District Council, developers are seeking permission to create 12 new flats above the Bexhill Indoor Market in Western Road.

Architect's Model

The proposals would see seven of the flats created by converting a former gym and office space, while five more would come through a new build structure.

While not listed, the building sits within Bexhill’s conservation area, although developers say the proposals have been designed with this in mind.

In a heritage statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developers said: “With conservation in mind, we have retained the facade ensuring the heritage of the building keeps with the surrounding area.

“All efforts are being made to ensure the existing visual aspects of the building don’t change and to improve upon the looks of the building by repairing any damage to render etc and repainting to match existing. This dramatically improves the street view.”

The statement also argues the new build element of the scheme would not affect the view as it would be to the rear of the building, which is adjacent to the railway line.

Elsewhere in the application, developers also describe the proposals as a ‘revival’ of the building and say efforts to rent out the existing gym and office had been unsuccessful.

For further details of the proposals see application reference RR/2019/2302/P on the Rother District Council planning website.