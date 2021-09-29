Playden housing appeal dismissed

Proposed site layout of the Playden homes

In a decision issued last year, Rother District Council turned down an outline application to build nine houses in a field adjoining a property known as Shellfield in New England Lane.

The site has a lengthy planning history, with a number of previous applications to build housing having also been refused in the past.

While the latest application sought a smaller number of houses than previous schemes, Rother planning officers refused the application under delegated powers, due to its design and unsustainable rural location.

The applicant appealed against this decision, but a planning inspector confirmed the council’s reasons for refusal even with its lack of a five-year supply of housing land.

In their report, the inspector said: “The proposal would provide the social and economic benefits arising from the construction of additional homes.

“However, I have found that the future occupiers would be largely dependent on private cars to access facilities and services.

“Furthermore, the [National Planning Policy] Framework states that good design is a key aspect of sustainable development and advocates the creation of a high-quality built environment.

“In this case, I have concluded that the proposal would fail to provide a range of modes of transport and would fail to achieve a good standard of design. It would therefore not accord with the Framework’s objective of achieving a well-designed place.”