Public’s views to influence new bus service improvement plan for East Sussex

Residents are being encouraged to have their say ahead of the development of a new bus service improvement plan by completing an online survey launched this week.

In March 2021, central government published a new national bus strategy called ‘Bus Back Better’ setting out a vision for future improvements to bus services across the country.

The strategy requires all English local transport authorities to work with operators to come up with achievable plans for improving their local services and encouraging more people to use them.

Bus stop. Pic Steve Robards

The survey will help the council learn what is most important to residents when considering local bus services and what they most want to see improved.

Issues may include fare prices, bus passes, bus routes and the frequency of East Sussex services.

Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment at East Sussex County Council, said: “The national bus strategy and the development of our bus service improvement plan offers a great opportunity for us to implement significant changes to bus services in East Sussex.

“Central Government has pledged £3billion in funding across the country to help deliver these plans. We would like to secure a fair share of this funding to improve bus travel across East Sussex.

“We are keen to hear from residents so we can ensure our future vision reflects their views on what they want and need from their bus services.”

The strategy requires the council to publish its bus service improvement plan by the end of October.

Cllr Dowling added: “Our bus service improvement plan will set out our plans to deliver Sussex wide improvements to bus services over the next few years.

“We are working to a tight timescale however, and I would encourage people to ensure they have their say by completing the survey as soon as possible.”