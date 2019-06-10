Recycling collection changes due in Hastings and Rother

Recycling collections in East Sussex are set for changes later this month.

From June 28, East Sussex residents will no longer be able to recycle Tetra Pak cartons as part of their normal household collections. Residents will also no longer be required to separate out glass, mixing it in with the rest of their recycling waste instead. People living in Lewes District already operate under this system. The changes come as Hastings, Rother and Wealden councils move their joint waste collection contract from Biffa, taking over from previous contractor Kier. While part of the previous joint waste contract, Eastbourne Borough Council is not moving to Biffa. Instead it has opted to set up a Local Authority Controlled Company to run the service on behalf of the council. Under the terms of the new contract, East Sussex County Council is once again responsible for disposing of recycling waste once collected. It has appointed Viridor to run this service from June 28. This had previously been done by Kier as part of the joint waste contract, while Lewes had a separate contract with Viridor. According to the county council, Viridor is unable to recycle Tetra Paks due to the complexity of separating the different materials used in their manufacturing.