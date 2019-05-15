Rother councillors apologise for incorrect claim in election leaflet

Two re-elected councillors have apologised after wrongly claiming Rother District Council paid for the refurbishment of a war memorial.

Conservatives Tony Ganley and Martin Mooney made the claim in an election leaflet as they stood together in the Northern Rother ward ahead of the local elections earlier this month.

Councillors Mooney and Ganly have apologised for an incorrect claim in their election leaflet

In the leaflet, the councillors wrote: “Northiam’s war memorial was recently refurbished. Again the refurbishment was funded by the Rother District Council community fund.

“It was great to see the refurbished memorial showcased on Remembrance Sunday back in November.”

However, on Tuesday (May 14) councillors Ganley and Mooney said this was an error.

In a joint statement, the councillors said: “The Northiam War Memorial refurbishment was funded by Northiam Parish Council and Northiam Conservation Society and not by Rother District Council as stated in our District Council Election Flyer.

“Rother District Council instead provided a grant towards the WW1 celebrations and it was this that lead to the confusion.

“Our sincere apologies for this mistake.”

A spokesman for Rother District Council confirmed they were not aware of any funding from Rother for the refurbishment of the Northiam war memorial.

Councillors Ganley and Mooney were both re-elected to the council on May 2 having previously served Ewhurst and Sedlescombe and Rother Levels respectively.

Councillor Ganley won his seat with 935 votes, while councillor Mooney won his with 877.

