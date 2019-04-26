Rother District Council elections: the Liberal Democrat candidates

These are the Liberal Democrat Party candidates standing in the Rother District Council elections.

Voting takes place throughout the day on Thursday, May 2, with the election count on Friday, May 3, and results due in the afternoon.

The current makeup of the council is: 29 Conservative, four association of Independents, three Liberal Democrats and one independent member, with one vacancy.

All 38 seats from the 21 wards on the council will be contested.

The Lib Dems are fielding 16 candidates across 14 wards.

Andrew Mier (Southern Rother)

Andrew believes the villages deserve strong representation, free from the dominant Conservative majority based in Bexhill. As a Fairlight parish councillor for 11 years, five as chairman, Andrew is committed to the ward. Andrew opposes the Wakeham’s Farm development of 150 houses at Fairlight. He has actively served on the parish planning committee since its inception and is interested in design matters. Andrew would maintain responsible finances, but has seen services harmed and action not taken due to Rother’s refusal to spend when necessary. A retired lawyer, Andrew has lived in Fairlight with Carol for 20 years.

Derek Greenup (Brede and Udimore)

Derek Greenup is a long-time resident of Rother who, now retired, spent 40 years in secondary education – 16 as a headteacher. He is a proud and committed husband, father and grandfather. He wants to be part of building harmonious communities which prioritise public (particularly mental) health, the environment, and inter-generational leisure time and activities. He is appalled at the lack of investment in local services by the Conservative Party, and has been motivated to stand for election because at a local, and a national level, the Conservatives seem to have stopped listening to residents and voters.

Howard Norton (Rye and Winchelsea)

Howard has lived in Winchelsea for 13 years with his partner David. He is a retired teacher who taught history and politics at Cranbrook School for 13 years. Before that he worked as a vicar in south London and is still active in the life of his parish church. Howard is deeply involved in the life of Winchelsea. He is a passionate gardener; chairman of the local garden society; organiser of the NGS garden openings for Winchelsea; president of the Literary Society and a regular bridge player. He is a keen environmentalist who keeps bees, enthusiastically supports the work of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, Butterfly Conservation and the RSPB, and is a Friend of Great Dixter. He firmly believes that quality of life issues arising from an openness to nature should be given a high profile in local politics.

Kathryn Field (North Battle, Netherfield and Whatlington)

Kathryn has represented Battle at Rother since 2007 and at East Sussex since 1992. Many people with a problem are unaware of which council provides which service so being a member of both means she can offer an all round service. She has a proven track record of getting things done. Kathryn and her family have lived in Battle for over 30 years. Her children went to the excellent local schools at Battle and Langton and Claverham Community College. She has always played a full part in the community, frequently holding informal surgeries in local shops and cafes, and she has been a member of and chaired numerous local committees and governing bodies.

Kevin Dixon (South Battle and Telham)

Kevin has been district councillor for Battle for 12 years, and prior to that was a member of Battle Town Council, Mayor of Battle and President of the Chamber of Commerce. He has lived in Battle for 23 years, and is married to Tracy with two daughters Leanne and Rachael, and works in the leisure industry mainly in Hastings. Prior to that, he ran Dillons in Battle High Street. With the Blackfriars planning application going forward, he is keen to ensure that the community’s voice is heard and acted upon.

Laurel Lindstrom (Burwash and the Weald)

Laurel has lived in Burwash since 1991 and has a successful consulting and content business serving the graphics industry. Laurel joined the Liberal Democrats in late 2017 because she was sick of the lies, laziness and complacency that characterises the political classes, at the top and locally. She wants to bring politics back to its grassroots, and sees politics as a conversation between those who want things done and those willing to work to get things done. She wants to make a change, to bring reality and meaning back to politics, working with the local community to stop the rot.

Martin Saunders (Hurst Green and Ticehurst)

Martin is a solicitor, who lives in Sheepstreet Lane. He and his wife Jennifer moved here in 2005 and they love walking and watching wildlife across the High Weald. He is a trustee of the RSPB and volunteers with conservation work parties at two local nature reserves. Martin has represented local residents in opposing unpopular developments and has recently been involved in setting up an anti-speeding campaign group in Etchingham. He has never previously stood in any election, but would now like to play a bigger role in defending the interests of the local community.

Mary Varrall (Burwash and the Weald)

National politics is in disarray and many voters are losing faith in our political system. I believe that this local district election is a good way of restoring the faith of voters. Liberal Democrats believe that true government starts at this local level and local councillors are the most easily accessible for voters living in the same neighbourhood. With my previous experience of being a parish councillor in Etchingham and sitting on other linked bodies, together with living and working in my local community I am both willing and able to listen. I will set an example to others and have a commitment to community above party.

Richard Thomas (Bexhill St Stephens)

Richard Thomas has lived in Bexhill for 25 years. Married, with two dogs, he is a fierce champion of the town. As a former lecturer for Bexhill College, he has helped people to gain confidence in themselves and become professionally qualified. As a psychotherapist, an occupation involving careful listening, he is determined to keep in touch with the electorate by offering regular scheduled access and home visits when requested. He is a keen supporter of a town council, and wants to see it giving St. Stephens’ residents control over their town through Neighbourhood Plans.

Stephen Hardy (Northern Rother)

Stephen Hardy has lived in Rother with his wife Sue Prochak for 22 years. In 1999 he was awarded an MBE for service to the community. In 2001 Stephen was the Lib Dem candidate in the Westminster election for Bexhill and Battle. He was Bodiam and Ewhurst’s district councillor from 1999 to 2003. He is a trustee of Rother Environment Group and the Campaign to Protect Rural England Sussex, using this role to oppose significant planning applications all over Rother. Now retired, Stephen worked until recently as Legal Director in the UK for a FTSE 100 company.

Sue Prochak (Robertsbridge)

Sue Prochak is the longest serving councillor on Rother. She is the only candidate who lives in Robertsbridge. She has established a track record in campaigning for improvements in village life and has been actively involved in several village organisations. More recently, she helped establish Helping Hands, a community friends’ group. Her commitment to the Liberal Democrats is based on her belief that local decisions should be made locally. To this end she supports the Parish Council, attends their meetings and works with them. This was particularly evident in her involvement on the recently completed Neighbourhood Plan. Sue said: “I believe I have a track record of listening to and helping residents regardless of political differences. Also as a Liberal Democrat I am free to vote for the village interests and am not subject to a party whip.”

Sue Schlesinger (Eastern Rother)

After some years as an actor on the stage and television I embarked on a two-year ceramics diploma whilst my children were growing up. My husband and I then decided to move sown to Sussex to an Oast house that we inherited. Since then I have been a governor at Rye College and chairman of governors at the Studio School in Rye, now sadly closed. I enjoy being volunteer coordinator at the Hastings International Piano Competition and I am the box office for Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival. I have two children, three step children and 11 grandchidren.

Tracy Dixon (Catsfield and Crowhurst)

Tracy has lived in Battle for 23 years, and is married to Kevin who is district councillor for Battle, with two grown up daughters. She is heavily involved in St Mary’s Church as parish administrator, as well as working for Battle Pre-school nursery also as an administrator. If elected Tracy will work hard for this rural ward, in particular with help for rural business and protection for villages against encroaching development.

Vikki Cook (North Battle, Netherfield and Whatlington)

I have lived in Battle for over 40 years, raised my family here, and been fully involved in the local community throughout that time. I am a town councillor, and active volunteer at St Mary’s Church including school liaison. I have been heavily involved for over forty years with Girlguiding and Brownies including as commissioner for Rye Division. I am also leader of the Mother’s Union and Facilitator of the Busy Bees Carers and Toddler Group. I have been honoured to receive the Battle Civic Award twice. I am delighted to have been selected to stand with Kathryn Field as Liberal Democrat candidates and will help ensure that our community is given a strong voice at Rother.

Vivienne Bond (Bexhill Old Town and Worsham)

Vivienne has lived in Old Town ward for the last 10 years, and is recently retired as a TA3 in local schools and a professional dance teacher. In the past she has served on Hastings Borough Council and now takes an active interest in the community. She wholeheartedly supports the creation of a Town Council for Bexhill and is anxious to ensure that in the face of current “cutbacks” essential community services continue to receive support. She feels strongly that not enough is done for the young people in the town and would like to see more provision for them.

Wendy Dash (Bexhill St Marks)

Wendy has lived in Normans Bay for 42 years. She feels privileged to be able to do her shopping in Little Common with its convenient shops and thinks it is important to support our local shops. Normans Bay is on the coast line and stops the sea flooding the Pevensey Levels. The whole of the Levels are of scientific interest and none of it should be encroached on in any way. That includes the current proposed developments. I support SPINDAG’s campaign and believe Bexhill should have its own town council, so I deliver D4Bs leaflets. Wendy has a husband and three grown up children In her retirement, she volunteers with the local library service delivering library books to the housebound and at Charleston Farmhouse.

