Rother District Council meeting cancelled over Coronavirus contact

Bexhill Town Hall SUS-200928-133414001

Rother District Council has cancelled a cabinet meeting, due to take place on Monday (November 1), in light of a participant coming into contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

During the meeting, cabinet members had been set to decide on whether or not to increase fees and charges for a number of council services, including parking permits and green bin collections.

Councillors had also been set to decide whether to allocate a number pitches for food and drink concessions around the district