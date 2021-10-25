Rural holiday lodges near Battle planned

Proposed layout of the holiday lodges

In an application to Rother District Council, New House Farm Bodiam Ltd is seeking planning permission to demolish a derelict former dairy building at Marley Farm in Marley Lane and build seven holiday lodges in its place.

According to the applicant, the lodges would allow them to expand their existing holiday let business, adding to a number of existing holiday cottages elsewhere on the farm.

In a design and access statement submitted, a spokesman for the applicant said: “The site of the Old Dairy on Marley Lane has been derelict and in decay for a number of years. There certainly has not been much use of the site other than storage for at least 20 years.

“Over this time, the buildings on the site have decayed and the general quality of the site as a contribution to the local area has also declined.

“The current proposal will look at addressing this decay and hope to bring new life to a site that has been ignored for too long.

“The construction of seven holiday lets in a sensitive and responsible development will not only provide a much needed addition to the growing leisure industry of the area but will also provide small scale employment to the site.

“The design of the layout and the look of the scheme has been carefully considered to be in keeping with the previous use of the site.

“The scale and massing of the development matches the most likely design of the Dairy when it was in use. The landscape and ecological enhancements will also add to the rich nature of the site and the AONB.”

While the applicant hopes to expand their business, the site has a somewhat troubled planning history, with two previous applications to build housing on the site having been refused.

Both previous schemes — for two dwellings and one dwelling respectively — were refused on the grounds the proposals would have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

These refusals were both upheld by planning inspectors.

However, the applicant argues the holiday use would weigh in favour of this latest application, as would its design.

As well as the seven holiday lodges, the proposals would also see the construction of a caretaker’s flat on the same site.