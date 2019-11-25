Rye club seeking alcohol licence

A Rye club’s bid to secure an alcohol licence is to go before Rother councillors next week.

On Tuesday (December 3), a Rother District Council licensing panel is to consider an application seeking a premises licence for the Brewery Yard Club in Landgate.

Formerly the Rye British Legion Club, the club was sold last year and has been used as a co-working space since March this year.

The application seeks permission to serve alcohol on site between 11am and 11pm, with late night opening for pre-booked functions and on New Year’s Eve.

Objections have been raised by a number of residents due to concerns around public nuisance and crime arising from the sale of alcohol on the site.

The management, however, say it will put in place measures to prevent these concerns, including CCTV and staff training around alcohol sales.

Staff are also to prevent customers taking glasses and open bottles out of the premises into the street or other public place.

Council papers say residents also raised concerns about parking and the possible impact on the prices of neighbouring properties, but that these are not considered to be licensing concerns.

Both the management and objectors will be given the opportunity to put forward their views at a panel hearing on Tuesday (December 3).

At the same meeting, the panel is to consider a separate application for a premises licence at the Two Trees Cafe in Cooden Sea Road, Bexhill.

The application had been before panel at a previous hearing in October, but was adjourned for applicants to hear further details about sound proofing.

The decision was taken after the panel heard concerns raised by neighbours living above the premises.

If granted a licence, the cafe would only be able to serve alcohol with food and only between the hours of 11am and 9pm (6pm on Sundays).