Steps taken to protect East Sussex refuse collection workers from coronavirus

Local authorities in East Sussex say they are taking steps to protect their employees, in light of union concerns around the safety of refuse workers.

In a statement issued last week, refuse service worker union GMB raised concerns about what protections local authorities and their contractors were providing to ensure the health of its members during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local authorities are aiming to continue household rubbish collections as normal during the coronavirus lockdown

According to the union, some of its members had been expected to carry on working “as normal” with what it describes as “inadequate” health and safety equipment.

Particular concerns were raised about refuse crews working being unable to follow social distancing advice – staying two metres apart – due to working in the close confines of bin lorries.

Senior organiser for GMB London Keith Williams said: “GMB recognise the collection of refuse is essential in these times.

“In the light of this and to avoid any disruption of the service, GMB call on the Local Government Association and local authorities to put immediate measures in place with their waste management service providers to protect the well being and welfare of our members, which recognise the immediate threat our members are facing.”

While none of the concerns raised were specific to East Sussex, authorities have confirmed they are taking steps to protect staff.

Most of the bin collections in East Sussex are run by Biffa, which operates a joint waste contract for Hastings, Rother and Wealden councils.

Lewes District and Eastbourne Borough run their own waste collection services, meanwhile.

A spokesman for Biffa said: “Protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, and the members of the communities we serve, is our top priority.

“We are making every effort to apply social distancing measures where possible in our workplaces. Like key workers in other critical services, social distancing guidelines can be difficult to always be met especially with our collection crews.

“To help with this, our teams are briefed to follow our strict hand and hygiene protocols, wear the appropriate personal protective equipment such as gloves and self-isolate if they develop coronavirus symptoms.

“By following this regime we are minimising the risk of spreading the virus within the bounds of what is practical with the essential service Biffa is providing to the UK.”

Similar reassurances were given by both Lewes District and Eastbourne Borough Council about their staff.

A spokesman for the councils said: “The welfare of our employees is of foremost importance to us and we are taking every step possible to keep every member of staff safe at this time.

“We have introduced a range of heightened safety and hygiene measures and will act immediately to make further changes as and when necessary.

“Vehicle cabs and door handles are being regularly wiped down and alcohol wipes and sanitising gels have been given to staff, all in addition to their normal health and safety and protective equipment.

“We have implemented a rigorous access protocol for our offices, workshops and welfare facilities, to ensure that only key personnel access them at all times, supporting social distancing.

“Clear instructions for social distancing of two metres between staff, and with the public, have been shared with all our employees.

“We continue to keep up-to-date with all government advice and liaise on daily basis with our health and safety advisers.”

