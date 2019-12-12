Sussex voters head to polls for general election

People across the country are heading to the polls today (Thursday December 12) to cast their votes in the general election.

Voters travelling to their polling stations will be facing heavy rain across most of Sussex in the first winter general election for decades.

Polls opened at 7am and will close at 10pm.

Once voting closes ballot boxes will be transported to the individual counts and results are expected in the early hours of Friday morning from 3am onwards in Sussex.

There are 16 constituencies in the county, eight in West Sussex, five in East Sussex and three in Brighton and Hove.

Tonight we’ll have reporters at all the counts and will be bringing you live updates throughout the night on our websites as well as results, reaction and comment.

