Tories lose overall control of Rother District Council

The Conservative Party has lost overall control of Rother District Council.

Heading into the elections on May 2, the Tories held 29 of the 38 council seats.

However, after losing 12 of the 13 seats it held in Bexhill, the Conservative Party lost overall control of the council when the Liberal Democrats won in North Battle, Netherfield and Whatlington.

With five wards (nine seats) still to declare, the current make-up of Rother District Council is: 12 Independents, 9 Conservative, 4 Liberal Democrats, 3 Labour and 1 Green.

FULL RESULTS

Bexhill Central

Abul Azad (Cons) 555

Christine Bayliss (Lab) 788

Paul Courtel (Lab) 694

Joy Hughes (Con) 416

Roger Williams (UKIP) 226

Turnout was 36.62 per cent

Bexhill Kewhurst

John Dicker (UKIP) 151

Brian Drayson (Ind) 1,071

Brian Kentfield (Con) 553

Martin Kenward (Con) 388

Lynn Langlands (Ind) 1,181

John Walker (Lab) 167

Turnout was 44.03 per cent

Bexhill Old Town and Worsham

Vivienne Bond (Lib Dems) 236

Bill Bullin (Ind) 254

Polly Gray (Green) 326

Gillian Johnson (Con) 220

Chris Madeley (Ind) 286

Michael Phillips (UKIP) 157

Jacqueline Potts (Con) 177

Richard Sage (Lab) 141

Turnout was 31.82 per cent

Bexhill Collington

Patrick Douart (Con) 318

Deirdre Earl-Williams (Ind) 1,287

John Gray (Green) 232

Doug Oliver (Ind) 1,234

Alison Phillips (UKIP) 134

Bob Sharkey (Lab) 106

Mark Todd (Green) 132

Maurice Watson (UKIP) 247

Turnout was 48.88 per cent

Bexhill Pebsham and St Michaels

Jay Brewerton (Ind) 738

Barbara Clark (Con) 309

Charles Clark (Ind) 1,022

Michael Graham (UKIP) 178

Betty Waterhouse (Con) 174

Turnout was 37.47 per cent

Bexhill Sackville

Sheila Allen-Rogers (UKIP) 238

Alan Bearne (Lab) 290

Terry Byrne (Ind) 718

Ian Hollidge (Con) 484

Hazel Timpe (Ind) 694

Robert Wheeler (Con) 409

Turnout was 37.69 per cent

Bexhill Sidley

Sharon Blagrove (Con) 382

Jim Carroll (Con) 438

Sam Coleman (Lab) 498

Roger McCarthy (Lab) 381

John Zipser (UKIP) 285

Turnout was 27.95 per cent

Brede and Udimore

Wayne Andrews (UKIP) 59

James Cakebread (Lab) 78

Derek Greenup (Lib Dem) 58

Ian Jenkins (Ind) 260

Jonathan Johnson (Con) 303

Turnout was 41.45 per cent

Bexhill St Marks

Wendy Dash (Lib Dems) 128

Michael Ensor (Con) 318

Sarah Errington (Ind) 1,116

Kathy Harmer (Ind) 1,213

Kay Maynard (Con) 243

Jacqueline Walker (Lab) 98

Christine Zipser (UKIP) 116

Turnout was 46.06 per cent

Burwash and the Weald

John Barnes (Con) 683

Eleanor Kirby-Green (Con) 606

Laurel Lindstrom (Lib Dem) 360

Mary Varrall (Lib Dem) 425

Andrew Wedmore (Green) 369

Turnout was 37.22 per cent

Catsfield and Crowhurst

Nicky Bishop (Green) 172

Gary Curtis (Con) 280

Tracy Dixon (Lib Dem) 198

Tony Smith (UKIP) 79

Turnout was 38.4 per cent

Bexhill St Stephens

Richard Carroll (Con) 321

Ashan Jeeawon (Ind) 683

Dick Kempson (Green) 376

Lynn Sharp (UKIP) 220

Mark Sivyer (Con) 294

Richard Thomas (Lib Dems) 380

Alan Watton (Lab) 179

Turnout was 39.41 per cent