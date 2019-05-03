Tories lose overall control of Rother District Council

The Conservative Party has lost overall control of Rother District Council.
Heading into the elections on May 2, the Tories held 29 of the 38 council seats.
However, after losing 12 of the 13 seats it held in Bexhill, the Conservative Party lost overall control of the council when the Liberal Democrats won in North Battle, Netherfield and Whatlington.
With five wards (nine seats) still to declare, the current make-up of Rother District Council is: 12 Independents, 9 Conservative, 4 Liberal Democrats, 3 Labour and 1 Green.
FULL RESULTS
Bexhill Central
Abul Azad (Cons) 555
Christine Bayliss (Lab) 788
Paul Courtel (Lab) 694
Joy Hughes (Con) 416
Roger Williams (UKIP) 226
Turnout was 36.62 per cent
Bexhill Kewhurst
John Dicker (UKIP) 151
Brian Drayson (Ind) 1,071
Brian Kentfield (Con) 553
Martin Kenward (Con) 388
Lynn Langlands (Ind) 1,181
John Walker (Lab) 167
Turnout was 44.03 per cent
Bexhill Old Town and Worsham
Vivienne Bond (Lib Dems) 236
Bill Bullin (Ind) 254
Polly Gray (Green) 326
Gillian Johnson (Con) 220
Chris Madeley (Ind) 286
Michael Phillips (UKIP) 157
Jacqueline Potts (Con) 177
Richard Sage (Lab) 141
Turnout was 31.82 per cent
Bexhill Collington
Patrick Douart (Con) 318
Deirdre Earl-Williams (Ind) 1,287
John Gray (Green) 232
Doug Oliver (Ind) 1,234
Alison Phillips (UKIP) 134
Bob Sharkey (Lab) 106
Mark Todd (Green) 132
Maurice Watson (UKIP) 247
Turnout was 48.88 per cent
Bexhill Pebsham and St Michaels
Jay Brewerton (Ind) 738
Barbara Clark (Con) 309
Charles Clark (Ind) 1,022
Michael Graham (UKIP) 178
Betty Waterhouse (Con) 174
Turnout was 37.47 per cent
Bexhill Sackville
Sheila Allen-Rogers (UKIP) 238
Alan Bearne (Lab) 290
Terry Byrne (Ind) 718
Ian Hollidge (Con) 484
Hazel Timpe (Ind) 694
Robert Wheeler (Con) 409
Turnout was 37.69 per cent
Bexhill Sidley
Sharon Blagrove (Con) 382
Jim Carroll (Con) 438
Sam Coleman (Lab) 498
Roger McCarthy (Lab) 381
John Zipser (UKIP) 285
Turnout was 27.95 per cent
Brede and Udimore
Wayne Andrews (UKIP) 59
James Cakebread (Lab) 78
Derek Greenup (Lib Dem) 58
Ian Jenkins (Ind) 260
Jonathan Johnson (Con) 303
Turnout was 41.45 per cent
Bexhill St Marks
Wendy Dash (Lib Dems) 128
Michael Ensor (Con) 318
Sarah Errington (Ind) 1,116
Kathy Harmer (Ind) 1,213
Kay Maynard (Con) 243
Jacqueline Walker (Lab) 98
Christine Zipser (UKIP) 116
Turnout was 46.06 per cent
Burwash and the Weald
John Barnes (Con) 683
Eleanor Kirby-Green (Con) 606
Laurel Lindstrom (Lib Dem) 360
Mary Varrall (Lib Dem) 425
Andrew Wedmore (Green) 369
Turnout was 37.22 per cent
Catsfield and Crowhurst
Nicky Bishop (Green) 172
Gary Curtis (Con) 280
Tracy Dixon (Lib Dem) 198
Tony Smith (UKIP) 79
Turnout was 38.4 per cent
Bexhill St Stephens
Richard Carroll (Con) 321
Ashan Jeeawon (Ind) 683
Dick Kempson (Green) 376
Lynn Sharp (UKIP) 220
Mark Sivyer (Con) 294
Richard Thomas (Lib Dems) 380
Alan Watton (Lab) 179
Turnout was 39.41 per cent