Towns like Rye ‘suffer from neglect’, says House of Lords report

Many seaside towns and coastal communities like Rye are in desperate need of improvements to transport, housing and broadband, says a new report.

Better access to further and higher education for young people is also needed, the report by the House of Lords Select Committee on Regenerating Seaside Towns said.

Lord Bassam of Brighton, chairman of the committee, said: “For too long, seaside towns have been neglected. They suffer from issues rooted in the decline of their core industries, most notably domestic tourism, but also in fishing, shipbuilding and port activity.

“The potential impact of Brexit on these towns also remains an open question. What is needed is a package of strategic initiatives and interventions where national and local government work together to address issues such as transport, housing, post-school education and high-speed broadband.”

An RDC spokesman said: “We recognise some of the issues outlined in the report such as the need for improved transport links and would welcome any national or regional initiatives or funding which would deliver improvements in this area.

“However, in Rother we continue to have a thriving tourist industry attracting tourists from around the country and overseas to visit Bexhill and sites such as the historic town of Rye and world-renowned 1066 battlefield.”

