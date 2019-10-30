Who is standing in Hastings and Rye at the next General Election?

The UK is heading back to the polls in 43 days time for the third election in four years.

On Tuesday evening (October 29), MPs voted for an early election – on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

In Hastings and Rye, the picture has changed after Amber Rudd’s resignation – the constituency will have a new MP.

On Wednesday morning (October 30), she told the Evening Standard she will not be standing anywhere in the country as she takes a break from politics. She had previously confirmed she would not be standing in Hastings and Rye.

So, here is a list of the candidates standing for election on December 12, 2019:

Labour – Peter Chowney

Liberal Democrats – Nick Perry

Conservatives – No replacement for Amber Rudd has been announced

The Hastings and Rye Conservative Party said the selection process has not yet been completed

The Green Party will not be fielding a candidate

The party said it made the decision to not stand ‘in the current political circumstances’ and that it would not be endorsing any other parties.

The Brexit Party will not be fielding a candidate

The Brexit Party had initially named Tom Bewick as its prospective party candidate but he was moved to Dagenham and Rainham, in East London, following Ms Rudd’s resignation.