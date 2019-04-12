Popular country pub to hold Easter beer festival

The Queens Head pub at Icklesham will be holding a Mini Beer Festival over the Easter weekend from Friday April 19 - Monday April 22.

The pub, which has been in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for 30 consecutive years, has a garden with fine views overlooking the Brede Valley.

There will be a selection of real ales from small independent brewers to try over the weekend.

The pub also has live music over the weekend with Logan and Maria on Saturday 20; The Dave Paull Trio on Easter Sunday (April 21) and Los Twangueros on Easter Monday (April 22). All music is from 4pm - 6pm.

The pub is situated in Parsonage Lane, off the main A269 Hastings to Rye road.

See also: More details about the Big Wheel ride on Hastings seafront

See also: Take a look inside a unique St Leonards property on the the market for £1.5 million