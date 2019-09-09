Pregnant woman from East Sussex killed in collision

A pregnant woman from East Sussex has died alongside her unborn child in a horrific collision on the M25 in Kent.

Locally named as Lucinda Harding, the 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Sevenoaks on August 16.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

A funeral was held in Eastbourne on Thursday (September 4).

Kent Police said at around 3.25pm a grey Suzuki Swift was travelling on the motorway at Junction 5 near Chevening.

The car, which was heading in the direction of the A21 southbound, came off the road and collided with a fence, according to police.

A spokesperson for the force said, “The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak to anyone who has information, including dashcam footage or who may have seen the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.”

Call Kent Police on 01622 798538 quoting reference KH/JG/085/19. Alternatively email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.