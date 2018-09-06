Princess’s possessions to go up at auction in Battle

A small group of items originally owned by Princess Margaret are to be sold later this month by auction at Burstow and Hewett of Battle.

They were among a collection that provoked a bidding frenzy at Christies in 2006, when 1,000 people packed into four salerooms, all trying to acquire a piece of royal history.

A 1967 aquamarine brooch made by John Donald

Everything in the sale sold for many times its estimated value, and the four lots being offered for sale in Sussex were all bought that day.

A 1967 aquamarine brooch made by John Donald, which has the Princess’s ‘M’ monogram on the reverse, is a classic piece of retro designer jewellery. The pre-sale estimate is £5,000-10,000.

Also included is a 19th century ruby and diamond brooch, again monogrammed on the reverse, and again estimated at £5,000-10,000.

A 19th century silver figure of a Hussar on horseback was given to the Princess as a wedding gift from the King’s Royal Hussars in 1960, and was on display in the dining room of her private apartment in Kensington Palace. The estimate is £5,000-7,000.

The final lot is a group of books on ballet which were presented to the Princess, and all have been signed by the various authors and dancers, with dedications. This group is estimated at £2,000-3,000.

Each item comes with a leather bound document or provenance signed by Viscount Linley, under who the original sale was instructed.

The sale will take place on Wednesday, September 19 as part of an auction of antique and modern jewellery, silver, and fine art.

For more details, visit www.burstowandhewett.co.uk.